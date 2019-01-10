Senators' Colin White: Tallies second game-winner
White scored the game-winning goal in a 2-1 overtime victory against the Ducks on Wednesday.
The goal was White's first point in the last five games. He received a little taste of the NHL last season, but in 2018-19, White is playing well with a full NHL opportunity. He has 11 goals, including two game-winners, 26 points and 82 shots on net in 43 games.
