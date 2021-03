White scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Sunday's 4-3 shootout win over the Flames.

White has seven goals this season, and five of them have come in five meetings with the Flames. The 24-year-old is up to 12 points, 40 shots on net and 26 hits in 23 appearances. Unless he can find his scoring touch against other teams, White may struggle for a couple of weeks until the Flames visit Ottawa on March 22 and 24.