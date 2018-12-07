Senators' Colin White: Two points in losing effort
White scored a power-play goal, adding an assist as well Thursday in a 5-2 loss to the Canadiens.
The 2015 first-round pick now has eight goals and 18 points in 28 games. After seeing a reduced role in recent outings, White figures to be in line for more playing time moving forward, with both Matt Duchene and Bobby Ryan suffering injuries Thursday night. The 21-year-old White had been held pointless in his previous three contests.
