White (neck) won't leave with the team Monday ahead of Wednesday's game against the Canucks, but he could join in when the Senators travel to Calgary on Thursday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

White will skip at least three games as he battles a neck issue, though it sounds far from a certainty that he will join the team in Calgary. The 22-year-old pivot has made strides in his first full season at the top level, racking up 35 points -- 13 goals and 22 assists -- over 63 contests. His production comes on a Senators club that is lacking in the talent department following the trade deadline, which bodes well for him if the Senators' new pieces develop and they can add some more through the draft and free agency next offseason.