Senators' Colin White: Won't leave with team for Vancouver
White (neck) won't leave with the team Monday ahead of Wednesday's game against the Canucks, but he could join in when the Senators travel to Calgary on Thursday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
White will skip at least three games as he battles a neck issue, though it sounds far from a certainty that he will join the team in Calgary. The 22-year-old pivot has made strides in his first full season at the top level, racking up 35 points -- 13 goals and 22 assists -- over 63 contests. His production comes on a Senators club that is lacking in the talent department following the trade deadline, which bodes well for him if the Senators' new pieces develop and they can add some more through the draft and free agency next offseason.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...