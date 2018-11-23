Senators' Colin White: Won't play Friday
White (undisclosed) will miss Friday's road game against the Stars.
White has experienced his share of bumps and bruises, but this will be his first time sitting out this season. Ottawa's first-round (21st overall) draft pick from 2015 will try to get back into playing shape for Monday's road tilt against the Rangers.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...