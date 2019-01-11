Senators' Colin White: Won't return against LA
White won't return to Thursday's game against the Kings due to a left-shoulder injury.
White suffered his injury when he took a big hit from LA's Jake Muzzin in the first period of Thursday's contest. The fact that he's already been ruled out of the remainder of the match doesn't bode well for his chances of suiting up Saturday against San Jose, but more details on his condition should surface prior to that contest.
