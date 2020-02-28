Play

Brown had a goal, an assist and four shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Brown opened the scoring himself and assisted on Rudolfs Balcers' first goal of the season in the third, while Bobby Ryan provided the rest of Ottawa's offense with a hat trick. This was Brown's second multi-point performance in the past three games after he had gone 14 contests without such an outing.

