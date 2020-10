Brown agreed to terms on a three-year, $10.8 million contract with Ottawa on Thursday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Brown's deal will afford him a significant uptick in pay after he made $2.1 million in each of the previous three seasons. The winger is coming off a 2019-20 campaign in which he set personal bests in assists (27), points (43) and ice time (20:07 per game).