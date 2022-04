Brown notched an assist in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

Brown snapped a 10-game drought in which he'd failed to record a point, but with 38 points -- a total comprised of 10 goals and 28 assists -- he's right in line with his career averages. The Senators have trusted Brown with a top-line role and 20:04 of ice time, meaning he's been helpful for fantasy managers in a pinch.