Brown scored an empty-net goal on four shots, doled out two hits and blocked a pair of shots in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Canucks.

Brown sealed the victory for the Senators with his 17th goal of the season. The 27-year-old has 28 points, 102 shots on net and a minus-6 rating through 47 appearances. The winger is three goals shy of his career-high 20 from 2016-17.