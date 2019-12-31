Brown recorded an assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Penguins.

Brown has three goals, three helpers and 28 shots over his last nine games. The 25-year-old is on pace for a career year -- he's managed 24 points (six tallies, 18 assists) in 40 contests. His previous career high is 36 points, set in 2016-17 with the Maple Leafs.