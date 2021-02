Brown scored a goal on three shots and had two PIM in a 3-2 win over Montreal on Thursday.

Brown headed straight for the net after an Ottawa faceoff win and managed to get his stick on Erik Brannstrom's point shot despite having a defenseman draped over his back. The goal, with 11:48 left in the second period, gave the Senators a 3-1 lead and proved to be the winner. Brown had gone his first 10 games of the season without a goal, and he had just one point in his last six.