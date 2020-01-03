Senators' Connor Brown: Finds net late
Brown scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 6-3 loss to Florida.
Brown scored his seventh goal of the year with just under three minutes left in regulation, his first goal in the last six games. Brown scored just two goals through the first two months of the season, but has picked up the pace since the start of December with five goals in his last 13 games.
