Brown scored a goal on his only shot and had two blocks Monday in a 4-2 win over Winnipeg.

When you're hot, you're hot. Brown sent a long-range snap shot on goal late in the first period, and Winnipeg netminder Connor Hellebuyck could only get a piece of it with his glove. The goal extended Brown's franchise-record goal streak to eight games, during which time he's shot a blistering 32 percent. Fantasy managers who scooped him up early in the hot streak continue to benefit. Brown now has 14 goals and 24 points in 43 games this season.