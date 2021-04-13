Brown scored a goal on his only shot and had two blocks Monday in a 4-2 win over Winnipeg.
When you're hot, you're hot. Brown sent a long-range snap shot on goal late in the first period, and Winnipeg netminder Connor Hellebuyck could only get a piece of it with his glove. The goal extended Brown's franchise-record goal streak to eight games, during which time he's shot a blistering 32 percent. Fantasy managers who scooped him up early in the hot streak continue to benefit. Brown now has 14 goals and 24 points in 43 games this season.
More News
-
Senators' Connor Brown: Sets franchise record with goal•
-
Senators' Connor Brown: Goal streak at six•
-
Senators' Connor Brown: Scores in fifth straight•
-
Senators' Connor Brown: Goal streak at four games•
-
Senators' Connor Brown: Picks up SHG in road victory•
-
Senators' Connor Brown: Tallies opening goal•