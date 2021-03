Brown recorded an assist in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Flames.

Brown helped out on a Joshua Norris goal in the first period. The 27-year-old Brown also played just 12:29 in the contest, which ranked last among Senators skaters. This may have something to do with the arrival of Ryan Dzingel, who is slightly better suited for top-six duties than Brown. Nonetheless, Brown has 13 points, 53 shots on goal and a minus-6 rating through 26 appearances, but he may slide down the lineup in the future.