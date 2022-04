Brown notched an assist in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Kraken.

Brown picked up his second assist in as many games after collecting a turnover and setting up Brady Tkachuk's goal Monday. The 28-year-old Brown had been in a 10-game slump before finding his touch on offense again, which corresponds with a move back up to the top line. The winger has 39 points, 119 shots on net and a minus-16 rating through 62 appearances.