Senators' Connor Brown: Joining club via trade
Brown was flipped to the Senators by the Maple Leafs, along with Nikita Zaitsev and Michael Carcone, in exchange for Cody Ceci, Ben Harpur, Aaron Luchuk and a 2020 third-round pick.
Brown came up just one point shy of hitting the 30-point mark while setting a new personal best in assists (21). The winger played in all 82 games in each of the previous three campaigns and will no doubt be eager to make it four in a row with his new team. The 24-year-old's versatility will allow him to slot into any of the Senators' line combinations and should be a solid depth scoring option regardless of his linemates.
