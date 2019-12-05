Senators' Connor Brown: Manages pair of points
Brown scored a goal on three shots and dished an assist in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Oilers.
Brown's go-ahead tally came just 12 seconds after Artem Anisimov got the Senators on the board. Brown then set up Tyler Ennis later in the second period. The 25-year-old winger had just an assist in his previous nine outings. The two-point night gave Brown three scores and 17 points in 29 games this season.
