Senators' Connor Brown: Notches two helpers
Brown set up both Ottawa goals Thursday in a 3-2 shootout loss to Vegas.
Brown is now at five assists in six games, and it seems he's really comfortable playing in Ottawa. He's worth a flier in daily action, as he's likely to come at a low price and the Senators are giving him plenty of ice time.
More News
-
Senators' Connor Brown: Joining club via trade•
-
Maple Leafs' Connor Brown: Productive in shootout loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Connor Brown: Goals few and far between•
-
Maple Leafs' Connor Brown: Building point streak•
-
Maple Leafs' Connor Brown: Mired on fourth line•
-
Maple Leafs' Connor Brown: Cards two assists in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.