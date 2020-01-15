Brown posted a goal, an assist and a minus-1 rating in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

Brown had a hand in each of the Senators' goals, but he was also on the ice for each of the Blackhawks' scores. This is the 26-year-old's sixth multi-point game of the season, and he's accumulated 27 points over 46 games, putting him on pace to surpass his career-high 36.