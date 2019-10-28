Senators' Connor Brown: One of each in win
Brown scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.
Brown has played provider for much of the season, but he found twine for the first time on Sunday. The 25-year-old has a goal and nine assist through 11 games while rounding out his stat line with a plus-7 rating and 23 shots on goal. He also sees some power-play time, although he has not recorded a point on the man advantage yet.
More News
-
Senators' Connor Brown: Sets up lone goal Monday•
-
Senators' Connor Brown: Notches two helpers•
-
Senators' Connor Brown: Joining club via trade•
-
Maple Leafs' Connor Brown: Productive in shootout loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Connor Brown: Goals few and far between•
-
Maple Leafs' Connor Brown: Building point streak•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.