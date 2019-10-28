Brown scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Brown has played provider for much of the season, but he found twine for the first time on Sunday. The 25-year-old has a goal and nine assist through 11 games while rounding out his stat line with a plus-7 rating and 23 shots on goal. He also sees some power-play time, although he has not recorded a point on the man advantage yet.