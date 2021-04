Brown tallied a short-handed goal on two shots in a 6-3 win over Montreal on Saturday. He also had two blocks.

Brown crashed to the net on a 2-on-1 rush in the first period and cleaned up Nick Paul's rebound, giving the Senators a 2-1 lead. It was Brown's third straight game with a goal, giving him nine in 38 games this season. He'd have an decent chance at a 20-goal campaign were it not for the shortened schedule.