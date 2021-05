Brown scored a goal on two shots and was plus-2 with two blocks in Wednesday's 5-1 win over Montreal.

Brown lit the lamp for the second straight game when he buried a third-period one-timer to give the Senators a 4-1 lead. It was the 19th goal of the season for Brown, leaving him on the verge of his first 20-goal campaign since his rookie season with Toronto in 2016-17.