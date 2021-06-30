Brown's 21 markers were the second time in five years that he topped 20 goals for the season, with six coming on special teams.

The one negative in Brown's 2020-21 campaign was his assists dropped from 27 to 14, which saw his points total decrease to 35. That begs the question of how reliable he'll be, as his shooting percentage was 17.1 percent in 2020-21, as opposed to the 9.2 percent he shot the previous year. His special teams prowess makes him a good player to target in most formats, but you might not want to overpay for him in redraft leagues, given that his shooting percentage suggests a possible a regression to the mean.