Brown's 21 markers in 2020-21 were the second time in five years that he topped 20 goals for the season. Six came on special teams.

The one negative in Brown's 2020-21 campaign was his assists dropped from 27 to 14, which pushed a points decrease to 35. That begs the question of how reliable he'll be, as his shooting percentage was 17.1 percent in 2020-21, as opposed to the 9.2 percent he shot the previous year. His special teams prowess makes him a good player to target in most formats, but you might not want to overpay for him in redraft leagues, given that his shooting percentage suggests a possible a regression to the mean.