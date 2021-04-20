Brown scored two goals, served two PIM and went plus-3 in Monday's 4-2 win over the Flames.

Brown gave the Senators a 2-1 lead in the second period with a shorthanded tally, and he added an empty-netter in the third. The 27-year-old forward has 16 goals, 98 shots on net, a minus-7 rating and 12 PIM through 46 outings. He's just four goals shy of matching his career high of 20, set in the 2016-17 campaign with the Maple Leafs.