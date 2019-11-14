Senators' Connor Brown: Puts up two assists
Brown had two assists and was plus-3 in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Devils.
Brown assisted on two of Jean-Gabriel Pageau's three goals, including his game-winner with 2:01 remaining in regulation. Brown has a respectable 14 points through his first 18 games as a Senator but has scored only two goals on his 32 shots (6.3%).
More News
-
Senators' Connor Brown: One of each in win•
-
Senators' Connor Brown: Sets up lone goal Monday•
-
Senators' Connor Brown: Notches two helpers•
-
Senators' Connor Brown: Joining club via trade•
-
Maple Leafs' Connor Brown: Productive in shootout loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Connor Brown: Goals few and far between•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.