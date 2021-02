Brown posted an assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 8-5 loss to the Oilers.

Brown has been solid in a top-six role this year with five assists in nine games, but he's still looking for his first goal. The 27-year-old provided 43 points in 71 outings last season, so there's a bit of scoring potential here. Brown is worth a look in deeper formats, but he doesn't add much outside of the scoring categories, as he's produced only five hits, two PIM and a minus-2 rating this season.