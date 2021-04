Brown scored a goal on four shots in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to Edmonton.

The 26-year-old lit the lamp for the fifth game in a row, picking a corner with his wrister from high slot early in the third period to square the game at 2-2. Brown has enjoyed a fine second season in Ottawa, producing 11 goals and 10 assists in 40 games while posting his best shooting percentage (13.1) since his rookie campaign of 2016-17.