Brown registered a goal and two assists and was plus-3 in Saturday's 4-2 win over Winnipeg.

Brown struck for his 20th goal of the season midway through the first period, opening the scoring with a deflection in front of the net. He also picked up assists on two of Tim Stutzle's three goals, giving Brown his first three-point effort since Dec. 2018 while with Toronto. The 27-year-old Brown has 34 points in 54 games on the year and boasts a career-best 17.2 shooting percentage.