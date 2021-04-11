Brown scored Saturday in a 6-5 loss to Toronto and set a franchise record for consecutive games with a goal.

Brown has scored in seven straight and has been given a big role with the Sens by coach D.J. Smith. That role is delivering big results and based on his current sniping, Brown would be on track for a 25-goal season over a full 82 games. Take advantage. And nice night for the carrot top -- he had been tied with Jason Spezza, Dany Heatley, Daniel Alfredsson, Drake Batherson and Bob Kudelski with goals in six straight.