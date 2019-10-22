Senators' Connor Brown: Sets up lone goal Monday
Brown registered an assist in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Stars.
Brown had the primary helper on Vladislav's Namestnikov goal at 18:47 of the the third period. While still waiting to see the red light turn on for himself, Brown has served up six assists and 14 shots on goal in eight contests this year. Fantasy owners could do worse for depth scoring.
