Brown scored a short-handed goal and added an assist in Monday's 2-1 win over Winnipeg. He also had four shots and one hit.

Brown broke free midway through the first period and beat Laurent Brossoit to the blocker side for his fourth shorty of the season, tying him for the NHL lead. He also set up Nikita Zaitsev's game-winner with 1:13 left in the third period. Brown, who had been stuck in a four-game point drought, now has 18 goals and 30 points on the year.