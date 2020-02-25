Brown scored two goals on five shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

Brown turned a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 lead with his pair of tallies, including a power-play goal in the second period. The 26-year-old has set a new career high in points with 38 (13 goals, 25 helpers) through 63 games. He's added 151 shots and a minus-5 rating this year. Brown can be useful in deeper fantasy formats as a top-line player who will likely be relied upon heavily by the Senators over the final six weeks of the season.