Senators' Connor Brown: Strikes twice Monday
Brown scored two goals on five shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.
Brown turned a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 lead with his pair of tallies, including a power-play goal in the second period. The 26-year-old has set a new career high in points with 38 (13 goals, 25 helpers) through 63 games. He's added 151 shots and a minus-5 rating this year. Brown can be useful in deeper fantasy formats as a top-line player who will likely be relied upon heavily by the Senators over the final six weeks of the season.
