Brown scored a goal on two shots in a 6-1 win over Calgary on Thursday.

Brown gave the Senators a 3-1 lead less than five minutes into the second period, forcing a turnover in the Calgary zone and beating David Rittich with a backhander from in tight. It was the fifth goal of the season for Brown, who has reached the scoresheet in three of his last four and in six of his last nine. The 26-year-old has 12 points in 22 games on the year.