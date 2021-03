Brown scored a goal in Sunday's 4-3 shootout win over the Flames.

Brown opened the scoring at 13:48 of the first period. The 27-year-old winger has six goals, 14 points, 54 shots on net and a minus-5 rating through 27 appearances this year. He skated 19:36 in Sunday's contest after seeing a season-low 12:29 in Thursday's loss to the Flames. Brown's role in the top six seems safe for now.