Brown scored an even-strength goal and added a short-handed assist in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Capitals.

He had a hand in a first-period tally by Alex Formenton (undisclosed) that opened the scoring on the afternoon, before firing home the game's final goal himself in the third. Brown has looked good since returning to the lineup from a broken jaw at the beginning of February, recording two goals and five points in five games.