Brown (undisclosed) will not be in the lineup for Ottawa's last three games of the season, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Brown was mired in a 14-game goal drought prior to suffering his undisclosed injury and will now have to wait until next season to get out of his slump. On the year, the Toronto native registered 10 goals and 29 helpers, falling just one point shy of reaching the 40-point threshold for the second time in his seven-year NHL career.