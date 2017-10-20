Senators' Craig Anderson: 41 saves not enough in overtime loss

Anderson made 41 saves on 46 shots in Thursday's overtime loss to the Oilers.

Anderson turned in a strong outing, but it wasn't quite good enough, as the Senators dropped a 5-4 decision. The veteran has given up eight goals in back-to-back losses, seeing his save percentage drop to .917 on the season. Anderson is the starter in Ottawa, but with Mike Condon pitching a 36-save shutout in his only start this season, the Sens might be willing to give Anderson some nights off in the near-future. Anderson still remains a very valuable fantasy asset, however, and is worth inserting into your lineup whenever he gets the call.