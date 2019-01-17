Senators' Craig Anderson: Activated off IR

Anderson (concussion) has been activated off of injured reserve, per the NHL media site.

It was revealed earlier in the day that Anderson would join the team on its two-game road trip, but it remained unclear whether or not he would be available for either of the contests. His activation from injured reserve in concert with Marcus Hogberg's demotion to AHL suggests that the veteran netminder is ready to go. Friday's netminder hasn't been announced, so Anderson's return to the cage could arrive as soon as then.