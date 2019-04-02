Senators' Craig Anderson: Allows Bolts to fill net
Anderson yielded five goals on 26 shots in Monday's loss to the Lightning.
Anderson stopped 77 of 79 shots over two games before this outing, but the floodgates finally opened up against the President's Trophy winners. The 37-year-old netminder now wears a .904 save percentage, which is respectable considering the lack of talent in front of him.
