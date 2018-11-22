Senators' Craig Anderson: Allows five in high-scoring affair
Anderson gave up five goals on 33 shots in a 6-4 loss to Minnesota on Wednesday, marking the 11th time this season the 37-year-old has allowed four or more goals in a game.
Oddly enough the Senators owe much of their success this season to Anderson's play (that, and more in what's been a crazy year in Ottawa). Meanwhile, the team's veteran backstop has conceded four or more goals in six of his last eight games with Wednesday's result knocking him to 9-7-3 with a 3.85 GAA and .899 save percentage. It's truly been a feast-or-famine season for Anderson and his owners.
