Senators' Craig Anderson: Allows four in defeat

Anderson yielded four goals on 32 shots Tuesday in a 4-1 loss to the Bruins.

This was Anderson's first loss in his last four starts and the 37-year-old netminder now sports a 4-2-1 record on the season. The veteran goalie has routinely suffered from erratic play throughout his career and this season has been no different with Anderson sometimes appearing unbeatable and other times looking extremely shaky. Tuesday night simply saw him outplayed by Tuukka Rask. Expect Anderson back between the pipes Friday against the Avalanche.