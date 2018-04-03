Senators' Craig Anderson: Allows six goals in defeat

Anderson made 34 saves on 40 shots Monday, taking a loss by a 6-5 score against Winnipeg.

It's been a lousy year for Anderson, who has a GAA of 3.33, his worst since 2006, and a save percentage below .900 for the first time since 2011. His struggles are a big reason why the Senators have crashed this year after coming one goal short of the Eastern Conference championship last season, and at this point, he shouldn't be playing for your squad unless you don't have any other option.