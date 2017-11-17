Senators' Craig Anderson: Allows two in loss to Pens

Anderson saved 26 of 28 shots during Thursday's 3-1 loss to Pittsburgh.

There has been a lot of game-to-game inconsistency from the 36-year-old veteran this season, as he sports a disappointing .898 save percentage and 2.92 GAA through 14 contests. Anderson has the potential to improve those marks over the coming weeks, and his track record is encouraging. However, it's also not out of the question to suggest his age is catching up and hindering his performance. After all, the Senators are allowing the fewest high-danger scoring chances (9.14) per 60 minutes at five-on-five in the league.