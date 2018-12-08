Senators' Craig Anderson: Another formidable opponent awaits

Anderson will defend the home cage in Saturday's clash with the Penguins.

Anderson is currently tied (with Marc-Andre Fleury of Vegas) for the NHL lead in games played this season at 26 apiece. In other words, Ottawa's go-to netminder has only been able to rest for three games this season, and he's already seen 936 shots with Anaheim puck plugger John Gibson the next closest at 824. This next matchup for Anderson should be no walk in the park, as he'll field shots from a Penguins team that ranks no worse than 15th in any of the key offensive team metrics.