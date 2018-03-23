Senators' Craig Anderson: Another night to forget

Anderson made 32 saves on 38 shots in a 6-2 loss to the Oilers on Thursday.

Anderson surely can't wait for this nightmare season to end for him. After allowing 10 goals across his last two starts the veteran netminder has a 3.32 GAA and a .899 save percentage. Given that he's 36, it's fair to wonder if this will end up being Anderson's final season as a starting goalie in the NHL.