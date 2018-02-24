Senators' Craig Anderson: Assigned between pipes

Anderson will start in goal with the Flyers in town Saturday afternoon.

The veteran netminder has managed a winning record (8-7-1) despite pedestrian ratios (3.40 GAA, .909) since the calendar flipped to 2018. Of course, Ottawa parted ways with a high-end forward in Derick Brassard -- he's bound for Pittsburgh after a three-team swap -- and that weakens Anderson's fantasy appeal to an even great extent. Now, he's being tasked with slowing a Flyers team that has won four straight contests and are accustomed to playing weekend matinees.