Senators' Craig Anderson: Back in goal Saturday

Anderson will start in goal Saturday afternoon against host Edmonton.

Anderson has lost 14 straight games dating back to Dec. 17. He'd been a valuable commodity in deep season-long leagues if for no other reason than him entering the season with plenty of job security, but the Senators ended up striking a deal with the Canucks for Anders Nilsson and Ottawa hosted a firesale, doing away with several big-name forwards to the detriment of its goalies. At any rate, the 35-year-old should hunker down and give it his all against an Oilers club with a road record of 16-17-5 this season.