Senators' Craig Anderson: Back in goal Saturday
Anderson (concussion) will defend the road net from the Blues on Saturday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
This will be Anderson's first appearance since Dec. 21, when he was rocked for five goals on 25 shots in a road clash with the Devils. The Blues will reportedly counter with surging rookie netminder Jordan Binnington -- who owns a 3-0-1 record, 1.55 GAA and .937 save percentage -- but the Notes run a rather weak offense by means of averaging 2.78 goals per game (25th in the NHL).
